Get Your Chill on to Erk & Gonza-Ra Doin’ Cali in “Gnäll På Jag”

Creepin’ to you from the deep, dank forests of Northern Sweden is the latest single from rappers Erk& Gonza-Ra, “Gnäll På Jag”. Slinging crisp lyrics in a North Swedish Lapland dialect – which even most Swedes have trouble fully making out – Erk & Gonza-Ra take on the West Coast, cruising through SoCal in a beast of a Mustang.

“Gnäll På Jag” literally translates to “Whine at I” and the general theme of the song is “frenemies”—think the later years of N.W.A., when they were all beefing over money and rap-slamming each other. Except Erk & Gonza-Ra are replacing the bitches and lowriders you’d see in a Snoop video with… well, donuts, skateboards and pretty much everything you’d expect from two rappers who blew most of their video money on a sweet rental car in Cali.

This track is produced by Imchibeat and is the first single from the new Erk album Spelbart (“Playable”)—set to drop in October on the label Random Bastards, a self-proclaimed “mythical creative collective” known for its clothing line, skate/snowboard films and crazy parties. So lay your arm out the window and bob your head along to these Swedes With Attitude rolling deep in a white convertible, spraying each other with beer by the bonfire, answering phone calls and getting deep by the pool. Their beats are smooth, slow—and pretty dope to listen to.