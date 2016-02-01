Get Your First Taste of the Nordic Supernova That is the Newest Sound of Copenhagen Compilation

The aesthetically purist millennial generation of Copenhageners, with their impeccably minimalist taste for style, culinary neo-Nordic know-how and pharmaceutically-enhanced love of all that goes thump, thump are in no danger of running out of choice electronica anytime soon. The musical shamans behind the annually-released Sound of Copenhagen are making damn sure of that once again, with volume 16 of the who’s who of up-and-comers in the Danish underground set to drop Feburary 5th during Copenhagen Fashion Week, alongside a “visual identity” created by renowned designer HENRIKSILVIUS. And don’t worry Rest of the World – there’s plenty of sweet beats to go around.

The 16th volume of the compilation that has featured acts like Turboweekend and GENTS in their infancy has 14 tracks that you can check out a mini-mix of above. They will take you from the airy, light-hearted disco smoothness of Louis Petri, through Monodub’s minimalistic robo-rhythm, the quirky ambience of Mads Björn’s “T.E.X.A.S”, and Motorique’s unassuming desert island vibes, before finally culminating in the trance dream-state of Navneløs’ soft-spoken “Bukseløs”.

Also, there’s the added r’n’bonus of a souly OKAT track sprinkled in there. She’s really, really good.

Take pride in the superior sounds of your city, and don’t miss the release party at Harvey in CPH’s Meat-Packing District February 5th.