Ghosts of Aleppo (Part 3)

The Syrian city of Aleppo, under constant bombardment by air and threatened by both Syrian regime forces and Islamic State militants on the ground, is now one of the most dangerous places in the world. In addition to fighting the enemies at the gates, Aleppo’s rebels have to contend with adversaries within the city, including armed gangs of criminals and pro-Islamic State infiltrators.

As head of the Islamic Front’s police force in Aleppo, Abu Abdul Razak is responsible for law and order in the besieged city. VICE News followed him and his men on a night patrol through Aleppo’s deserted streets.

Watch Ghosts of Aleppo (Part 1)