Ghosts of Aleppo (Part 4)

Aleppo is Syria’s largest metropolitan area and a millennia-old commercial capital. Today, however, it is a relative ghost town, threatened by regime bombing from the air and a militant offensive on the ground.

For two weeks over the summer, VICE News embedded with the Islamic Front, a coalition of Islamist rebels fighting the forces of President Bashar al-Assad on one hand, and Islamic State militants on the other.

Videos by VICE

VICE News accompanied the Islamic Front through their underground tunnels, which they use to move through the city and to bomb enemy positions from below. Then we sat in on a Sharia court where even amid the fighting, criminals must answer for their crimes.