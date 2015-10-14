How to Crack the Code of Sun Ra, According to Legendary DJ Gilles Peterson

If you’re familiar with the name Gilles Peterson, you probably know that dude is one of the great diggers of our time, pulling out some of the most amazing obscuro tracks, founding influential labels, and just plain being an amazing DJ. Peterson has dug deep for his latest project though, a compilation of tracks pulled from the legendary Sun Ra, who’s catalog is an intimidating 100+ albums, dozens of 45s, and more than 1000 songs in total. Check out the below video on Gilles Peterson’s introduction to the man from outer space and order your copy of his comp, an excellent primer for Sun Ra.

