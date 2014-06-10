We’ve Waited 20 Years To Hear It, But Now Giorgio Moroder Has His Own Theme Song

If I told you the same guy that created this track is the one who wrote classics for Donna Summer (here’s a making of “I Feel Love”) and co-collaborated on the soundtrack for Top Gun, which included “Take My Breath Away” by Berlin, I highly doubt you’d believe me. “Giorgio’s Theme”(available here) is exactly what you’d expect out of seventy-four year old Italian legend Giorgio Moroder: dramatic, intergalactic and another notch in his storied career. It sounds like a discotheque-bred theme for Kingdom Hearts, which is slightly different from previous tracks he’s produced such as “Call Me” by Blondie. Blame it on all that analog gear. Take that you Logic plug-in simpletons.

Moroder, known most recently as contributor to acts such as Daft Punk and Coldplay, is one of several artists featured for Adult Swim’s online singles series, which will host a new track every week. Artist such as Deafheaven, Diarrhea Planet, and Speedy Ortiz have been noted for future release, but honestly, after this track, it’s going to be really hard for bands like Mastodon to top the Italian king of synth disco.

