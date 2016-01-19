Glenn Frey of The Eagles Has Died

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Today, one of the founding members and guitarist of the Eagles, Glenn Frey, has died. According to TMZ. They state, “Frey had been battling intestinal issues for months and had surgery in November. We’re told in the last few days his condition took a turn for the worse. He died in New York City.” He was 67 years old when he passed.

Videos by VICE

A post has been made on Glenn Frey’s website, stating the following:

Glenn fought a courageous battle for the past several weeks but, sadly, succumbed to complications from Rheumatoid Arthritis, Acute Ulcerative Colitis and Pneumonia. The Frey family would like to thank everyone who joined Glenn to fight this fight and hoped and prayed for his recovery. Words can neither describe our sorrow, nor our love and respect for all that he has given to us, his family, the music community & millions of fans worldwide.