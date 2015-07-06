VICE
When Goat Says “It’s Time for Fun,” You Better Freakin’ Dance

“It’s Time for Fun” is the latest single from experiemental Swedish rock band Goat. This searing cut of ritualistic Afro-psych from their upcoming 7″ via Sub-Pop feels like what you’d hear while walking over a bed of hot coals to save you from your own damned soul. Commence your dangerous celebrations with the most recent release from these worldly Sub-Pop shamans. The title track follows their last record Commune, which came out in September to critical acclaim. Stream the single below and purchase the 7″ digitally here from Sub-Pop.

