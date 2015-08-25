Gone: The Story of Paul Alexander

Paul Alexander was a young British skateboarder full of charisma and drive. His talent won him a cover of Sidewalk magazine, opportunities of sponsorship and the chance to travel with his board. After a move from Leicester to Bristol in his late teens, he started living with pro skateboarder Danny Wainwright and became engulfed in the fun, responsibility-free lifestyle that came with his chosen pursuit. He smoked weed every day, and hung out in College Green skating.

Paul seemed destined for success, but then something happened and he started acting differently, claiming that the police were after him and that a film of his life was being made when none of his friends could see any cameras. And then he vanished. Eventually, he was sectioned.

Videos by VICE

This is his story, directed by his friend, Tim Crawley.

