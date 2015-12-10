Some Perfect Human Mashed Up the Pepsi Man and “m.A.A.d. city” and Now We Have World Peace



Image via Soundcloud

Sometimes a mashup is posted online that is so good, so outrageous, that you just have to take a moment to thank God, your family, and everyone who made it possible for you to be right here, right now, to listen to it.

Soundcloud user and perhaps a deity reincarnate Albert Softie has done just that, combining Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “m.A.A.d. city” with the beautiful meme Pepsi Man.

“A lot of people seem to forget that m.a.a.d. city has two parts to it.” Softie states in the description for literally whatever the hell this is. Is it good? Is it bad? Could it lead to a future collab with Lamar and Pepsi Man himself?? 2016 is only around the corner.

Here’s the original video for reference:

Annalise Domenighini is Noisey’s social producer. Follow her on Twitter.