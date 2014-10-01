Gordon Holden’s Photos Create Memories You’ve Never Had

Most dreams tend to have major attachment issues. You wake up and the details are gone, your mind leaving you one sole image of the world you’d been floating around in all night, until that too falls away when you start washing your face and worrying about vastly under-performing at work for the sixth day in a row.

All of the photos Gordon Holden just sent us look like they could be one of those transitory mental images. Freeze-frames from a movie you’ve never actually seen, or snapshots of a memory you never even had. Mind you, that could just be me; Gordon titled the set “CAREFREE”, described the process of looking at them as a “means of discovery through reflection” and included a link to the Rod Stewart song “Every Picture Tells a Story“.

So take from that what you will.

Gordon is also an artist and product designer of sorts, so if you are on the hunt for fun T-shirts and customised skateboards you might wanna try this and this if you live in the UK. And if you’re not, still take a look at the gallery above, his website or his blog because his work is beautiful.