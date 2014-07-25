Meet the Cartoon Animals Making Diplo-Approved Pop Music

Music, like any art form, finds inspiration in strange places. Yeezus was inspired by the architectural work of Swiss-French pioneer Le Corbuiser, Macaulay Culkin must have seen something relevant inside the deep-pan Hawaiian he ordered the night Lou Reed passed, and Lil Wayne has written over 102 lines about bowel movements.

But the above are anomalies – reference points specific to each artist. In today’s world – where artists with no albums get thousands of Soundcloud plays – musicians are increasingly becoming inspired by technology, both its past and future.

Take a look at PC Music. You don’t even need to know who the people behind it are – the name alone suggests they create music that sounds like a club night put on by the Paperclip in Windows 95. When he isn’t rapping about “getting [his] balls licked by a Zooey Deschanel look-alike”, Yung Lean ghostrides smart cars. A song exists that is literally about uploading GIFs on to Blogger.

Music keeps moving and as it does, the things that inspire it get stranger. The next in line in the trend of internet-led music scenes comes from a collective that, essentially, consists of Pokémon and cartoon animals.