After making the perfect James Bond intro, OVO duo/electro-synth outfit, Majid Jordan have decided to share a new 20-minute playlist dedicated for you and your bae(s). Reminiscent of the easy-cool vibes on their debut EP A Place Like This, the two remix tracks like “Forever” and “All I Do” under tranquil-like field recordings and wavey synths along with a promising unreleased track at the two minute mark. Count us in for what sounds like much more Majid Jordan material on the way.