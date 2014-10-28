Grab Your Sparkly Synthetic Jumpsuit: Here’s EKKAH’s Video for “Last Chance to Dance”

In some ways the last dance is always the best dance because you’re like, “WHAT? ONE MORE DANCE? I better make the most of it!” And you really throw your shit DOWN. But it’s important to remember, when that last dance is over, you must flee as fast as you can. Like when that creepy clairvoyant lady implores Carol Anne in Poltergeist: “Stay away from the light!” She knew what she was talking about and nothing is more brutal than halogen strip lighting when you’ve been sweat-dancing all damn night.

In any case, please enjoy the debut video from Birmingham-bred duo EKKAH—that’s Rebekah Pennington and Rebecca Wilson to their folks. “Last Chance to Dance” finds the girls busting into a glitter and balloon spangled basement. God knows where everyone else is, but these two could no care less: the party is wherever they are.

Videos by VICE

Musically this track will find favour with fans of Jessie Ware, Soul II Soul, and Sade. You know what we’re talking about—R&B grooves of a 90s bent with melodies richer than Paris Hilton’s bank account. Lush.

EKKAH’s Last Chance to Dance EP is out via One Year Recordings / Honeymoon on Nov 24th.

Kim Taylor Bennett gets red as a tomato when she dances so she knows a thing or two about fleeing from the light. Follow her on Twitter.