Grand Prix’s New Video for “Recover (In Silence)” is a Synthy Safari Through Time

​Danish synth pop devotee Grand Prix​, civilian name Bastian Emil, is set to drop his new EP The Hour of Victory this November 4th, and just gave us first dibs on his newest video for second single “Recover (In Silence)”.

Set to an off-kilter beat, the casual severity of Grand Prix’s vocals floats us along on a time-skipping, visual safari of historical moments, comebacks​, graveyards, and old-timey bicycle crashes (RIP bicycling “champion of champions”, WW2 veteran, and certified badass, Fausto Coppi). Grand Prix juxtaposes glory with despair and further explores his fascination with megalomania from his last EP, Semper Primus / Tandem Mortem,​​ resulting in a music video that’s equal parts grandiose and groovy.​

Videos by VICE

Synth-laden guitar strums and Bastian’s Depeche Mode-y deep vocals intensify towards the close, leaving us to ponder the gaping abyss that separates desperation from superiority. Either that, or contemplate the plausibility and costs of quitting our jobs and buying a red convertible, to then drive said convertible around Southern Europe smoking cigarettes for an extended period of time. See for yourself:



Grand Prix is fresh off of a US and UK tour supporting fellow CPH synth pop desperados First Hate , and will be gracing a Danish stage near you in the beginning of November:

November 4th – Vega (Ideal Bar), Copenhagen

November 5th – TAPE, Aarhus

​All photos by Lasse Dearman