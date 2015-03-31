Experience a Day in the Life of a Loser in Great Cynics’ Video for “Lost in You”

Here’s the thing about groups of friends. They all have one loser in them. And if you have to ask yourself who the loser is in your friend group, guess what. It’s you. But just on the slight off-chance you are not the loser in your group (which again, you totally are, sorry) Great Cynics’ new video for “Lost in You” lets you experience loserdom firsthand.

Take this journey as you start your day in your filthy Ergs shirt, waking up to the sound of your roommate yelling at you for not feeding the cat. So you skateboard over to the store to buy some damn cat food. You miss the bus and look at your phone which is full of photo messages from punk notables like Chris Farren, Laura Stevenson, and Mike Campbell giving you the finger. Then you crash a party you’re not invited to. All pretty standard in the day of a lowlife… who is totally not you.

“Lost in You” is off of Great Cynics’ album I Feel Weird which is available on May 18 in the US, Europe, and Australia. Catch them in their hometowns of London and Exeter, dates below.

May 16 – The Lexington, London

May 18 – The Cavern, Exeter