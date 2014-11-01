Greece’s Anti-Fascist Uprising

​In September 2013, Greek authorities took the unprecedented action of arresting a number of members of the far-right political organisation Golden Dawn – including its leader, Nikos Michaloliakos. In the wake of the economic crisis, Golden Dawn has risen to become Greece’s third major political party, despite regular reports linking the organisation to hate crimes.

The trigger for these arrests was the murder of Pavlos Fyssas a.k.a. Killah P, a rapper whose songs often carried anti-fascist sentiments. His death sparked an investigation into Golden Dawn, leading to members being charged with crimes including murder, running a criminal organisation, weapons offenses, and reported assaults on immigrants.

In the days surrounding the first anniversary of Fyssa’s death, VICE News traveled to Greece to attend a protest in the rapper’s memory and see how the events of the past year have affected Greece’s anti-fascist movement.