Green Day and Rancid’s Tim Armstrong Played a Bunch of Songs Together on The Weekend

Last night in Cleveland, OH, newly-minted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Green Day took the stage at a packed 1,200 capacity venue to tear through a feel-good, three-hour set of greatest hits—their first live appearance Stateside in over two years. The trio had a little help, too: they brought out original drummer John Kiffmeyer to play a bunch of songs from their pre-Green Day band, Sweet Children, and welcomed another old friend, as well. To the utter joy of the fans filming in the front row, Tim Armstrong of Rancid fame came out to play a handful of songs with his old pals, tearing through Green Day classic “Minority” as well as a song from his former band, seminal ska-punks Operation Ivy, and the Rancid tune “Radio.”

Check out the pop-punk ultra-supergroup bounce through “Knowledge” and Radio,” and take a minute to send some good vibes out to that cute ska dude you dated in sophomore year.

Green Day’s full setlist:

“99 Revolutions”

“Holiday”

“Boulevard of Broken Dreams”

“2000 Light Years Away”

“Private Ale”

“Christie Road”

“Stuart and the Ave”

“She”

“Geek Stink Breath”

“One for the Razorbacks”

“Burnout”

“Longview”

“When I Come Around”

“Basket Case”

“Are We the Waiting”

“St Jimmy”

“Knowledge”

“Radio”

“King for a Day”

“Shout’ / “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” / “Hey Jude”/ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“Waiting”

“Minority”

“American Idiot”

“Jesus of Suburbia”

