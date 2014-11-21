PHOTOS, VIDEOS AND ALL THE MADNESS FROM OUR GRIME KARAOKE PARTY

Last night the boundary between performer and fan, as well as a lot of boundaries around personal space and basic human conduct, were broken as some of the biggest MCs in grime shared the stage with some amatuer spitters at Noisey and Big Narstie’s Grime Karaoke. You lot came hard, with some big performances of hits from Dizzee, Kano, Skepta and Boy Better Know.

The night also saw Stormzy, JME, Ghetts, Izzie Gibbs, Shorty and Blue Daisy on stage, spitting some of their own bars as well as getting wrapped in the karaoke.



@Noisey x Grime Karaoke A video posted by The Pit LDN (@thepitldn) on Nov 11, 2014 at 3:08am PST

The biggest of big-ups to Big Narstie, who really brought the karaoke vibe to proceedings with this beautiful rendition of Champagne Supernova.

Big Narstie also met one of his own superfans outside the venue.

Man tatted #base on he’s leg A video posted by Big Narstie (@bignarstie) on Nov 11, 2014 at 5:00pm PST

Thanks to killer DJ Sian Anderson, whose take on girls and grime will be on Noisey later today. Thanks too to our Noisey DJs Joe Bish and Toby Taylor.

Thanks to co-host Jo Fuertes-Knight, the human embodiment of the nails emoji.

Thanks to sponsors ALIFE and Jason Markk for all their support and awesome clobber and to media partner GRM Daily.

Thanks to Dan Evans for all his BIG grime illustrations.

And the biggest thank you must go to Julie Adenuga, who kept the whole thing running by shouting “WHO RAISED YOU?” at any unruly members of the crowd. We bow down to you.