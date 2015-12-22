The 25 Best Grime Tracks of 2015

No chorus, just a rudeboy with rudeboy flows on a rudeboy beat. Maxsta is one of the top 10 MCs full stop and this just reminded everyone of this in 2015. If I was going to war this is the tune I’m going to war to.

– Sian Anderson

Dropped just in time for Halloween, “Kill Off Killy” is surely one of the most low-slung, terrifying affairs on our list. Over the heft of some of JME’s most threatening production to date, and accompanied by some suitably dark visuals, the track showcases the sort of promise President T can offer when he has the right group of people around him supporting his work. Don’t let its steady pace deceive you, this one is a stone cold killer.

– Angus Harrison

“This one’s a stonker”, Elf boasts, darting in and out of Lollingo’s orange-soaked flip of Amerie’s consummate smash hit “1 Thing”. And then there’s the video. Guys doing the gash by the hour dance, crews clutching their bottles of lucozade and off-brand juice as they gather round the bus stop: summertime on the high-street has never been portrayed like this. If there’s one debut track from a new artist this year that really speaks of promise and possibility of days yet to come, then “Golden Boy” is it.

– Ryan Bassil

17. Sir Spyro – “Side By Side (Feat Big H, Bossman Birdie & President T)

Boss boss boss boss bless with the bars – this wasn’t the track with the smartest wordplay or punchlines, but it went harder than just about anything else – hear it in the club and watch everyone’s arms star flailing around like they’re hosting the weather on meth. All the Bloodline MCs come through, but it’s Spyro’s beat that makes it. Imagine everyone else jumping on it for years to come.

– Sam Wolfson

16. Stormzy – “Know Me From”

Stormzy is great because Americans don’t understand him. He’s like Cheeky Nando’s in aural form. Merky? Peng? Bare? Wasteman? Pagan? What are these things, America is saying, all the while being unable to avoid the fact that “Know Me From” puts a lot of Stateside rappers to shame with its production, big-balled confidence, and music video—which, above all things, features Stormzy’s mother. In age where Ellie Goulding and George Ezra can make you feel ashamed to be from the UK, Stormzy is a reminder that being British is sometimes a wonderful thing.

– Ryan Bassil

15. Novelist – “Endz”

While Stormzy and Skepta have achieved chart success and flirted with mainstream recognition this year, Novelist has remained steadfastly underground and Endz is the anthem which highlights this better than any other. A throwback to the days of Channel U, with buzzsaw synths and minimalist drum patterns, Endz could easily have been released in 2004, but this isn’t just a nostalgia trip. This is grime at its most authentic, made by one of its most authentic and interesting stars.

– Paul Gibbins

14. Maxsta – “No Retreat”

Jheez! Boothroyd’s glitch-ridden production takes Maxsta’s “No Retreat” to another level. Where’s the drums, you’re saying, wondering why the track isn’t kicking off like the hip-hop production you’re used to. That’s not the point though. Maxsta’s more low-key than that. This is grime at its most raw and street level.

– Ryan Bassil

13. Safone – “She Wants A Man From Brum (Feat Trilla Pressure0121 & Bomma B)”

This is the best ever song about girls leaving their boyfriends so they can date someone from Birmingham. Might be the only song about it too, tbh.

– Damon Ages

12. Wiley & Zomby – “Step 2001”

We can’t really put it better than this Youtube commenter: “I like the original but oh my geeezzzz this is sick fam.. ”

11. Skepta – “Nasty”

Skepta’s had a hell of a year, storming stages all over the world with real, authentic grime sounds and shutting down wherever he goes. It would have been easy for him to simply ignore Devilman sending for him in his response to Chip’s “Pepper Riddim”, but instead he went to the studio the same night and strapped a wardub for his Lord of the Mics 2 foe. Spraying over Wiley’s classic, dark and brooding Morgue instrumental, Skeppy ended the war once and for all. He claimed that Drake was influenced by him to produce his diss tracks for Meek Mill, so it’s possible that Nasty was behind the biggest story in hip hop this year too.

– Paul Gibbins

10. Cadell – “3 Is The New 6”

It seems being an incredible talent while being extremely divisive runs in the Cowie family. Cadell is the younger half-brother of Wiley, and is no stranger to the same kind of striking honesty and informed self aggrandisement. “3 Is The New 6”, produced excellently by the World’s Worst Human Zomby, is full of exciting talent and iconoclasm. The video features the young MC setting light to a BBC Radio 1 pass, while promoting young internet radio station Radar Radio. It’s nice to see, considering the amount of Live Lounge begging that occurs when a new artist starts to get some attention. Grime isn’t meant to be about playing for the establishment, at least it never used to be, and Cadell reminds us of that with a blazing flow and slouching confidence.

– Joe Bish

9. Stormzy – “Shut Up”

It takes the kind of inimitable confidence that Stormzy is blessed with to tackle an instrumental like “Functions on the Low” and genuinely believe you can do it justice, but that’s exactly what Stormzy did with “Shut Up”. J Spades might have called him a backup dancer, but the swagger, lyricism and ability on show in “Shut Up” just went to show exactly why Stormzy is one of the best MCs in the country. Not only did it beat the X Factor winner’s single in the charts, but the original freestyle video, filmed in a local park, has racked up 14 million views to date.

– Paul Gibbins

8. Kano – “Garage Skank”

Apart from having the best euphemism for getting smashed – “White boy wasted, Gazza’d out” – and the best par ever – “Well, your girl’s poom-poom stinks like the A13 Beckton exit” (the junction is located next to Europe’s largest sweage treatment plant) – “Garage Skank” mostly just proved that three years out the game doesn’t mean anything when you’re Kano.

– Sam Wolfson

7. AJ Tracey – “Spirit Bomb”

2015 was all about South of the river MCs coming through: Stormzy, Novelist, The Square, as well as rap acts like Section Boyz all repped South in a way we haven’t seen since Southside Allstars days. But it feels like in 2016, AJ Tracey could be the guy to take things West. AJ came through on Mode FM, as well as making regular appearances on Radar Radio, and his freestyles have all been insane. But it’s on “Spirit Bomb” where he best showcased his lyricism, second guessing the listener from the word go.

– Sam Wolfson

6. Lady Leshurr – “Queen’s Speech 4”

“Brush your teeth!” And here endeth the lesson from Lady Leshurr, a Birmingham-based grime MC whose fourth installment of her Queen’s Speech freestyle series went viral in August with over a million views in a week. With timely nods to Rachel Dolezal, Fetty Wap, Rick Ross, and a problematic reference to Caitlyn Jenner (misnamed Bruce Jenner), “Queen’s Speech 4” gave UK hip-hop a fun, fresh do-over. In an industry that tends to be London and male-centric, Lady Leshurr came through to occupy a space she has made her own, with a boss flow, undeniable hooks, and tongue firmly wedged in her minty fresh cheek.

– Emma Garland

5. Novelist – “1 Sec”

This song is all about delayed gratification. The track always promises its subject matter – “1 Sec let me chat about flows, 1 Sec let me chat about road” – but he never does, just teasing across Mumdance’s beat, until, in the final seconds, he delivers on the promise with three killer lines, “Man thinks he’s brave, bold, blacked out on the baitest road. Couple of a YG’s wanna take his phone”.

– Sam Wolfson