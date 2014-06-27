Grimes’ New Song Stunts on Any and All Haters

We live in strange, confusing times. Down is up, up is down, left is right, DOGS AND CATS ARE LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA IS UPON US! Which is why none of us sitting in the Noisey office so much as blinked an eye when we realized that the new Grimes single, “Go,” is one featuring both violins and a trap breakdown, and that she and Blood Diamonds originally produced it for Rihanna only to have her reject it. What’s more interesting than the hypothetical of “What if Rihanna had released this as a single?” is the reality that Grimes has made a crazy-ass single that sonically, is miles away from her earlier work. It’s not necessarily a better song than any of the ones she put on Visions, but on the other hand, it’s not a song she would have been able to make while recording Visions. In other words, “Go” sounds like the work of someone who’s toured with Skrillex and Diplo. Which is, uh, a thing that happened.

Follow Drew on Twitter – @drewmillard