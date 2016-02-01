Watch Grimes Play Two ‘Art Angels’ Cuts In South Korea for the First Time Ever

Grimes’ Art Angels made a lot of people really, really happy. The weird fun of songs like “Kill V. Maim” all combined together to become a series of tracks different enough from each other and yet ultra poppy and exciting. So what better setting to see that level of fun than at a show? Recently, Grimes came to South Korea and played two songs off of Art Angels live for the very first time, “Flesh Without Blood” and “Butterfly.” She also covered “Ava Marie” by Franz Schubert. You can see that cover on the first video below at 9:38.