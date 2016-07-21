Gucci Mane and Kanye West Rap About Felines and Elephants in “Pussy Print”

From the moment that he was released from jail, the day that “Free Gucci” ceased to be a demand and became a noun, Gucci Mane has been building up to the release of his first album in five years, Everybody Looking. We’ve had five tracks from the record so far, starting with “1st Day Out Tha Feds” and rolling through “Waybach” a couple days ago, and we’ve seen the first post-prison interview with Gucci.

Now another new track “Pussy Print,” has appeared online and it’s a long-awaited reunion with Kanye West, just a day before the album’s scheduled release. What’s a “Pussy Print,” you ask? “”Elephant in the room / Guess who’s the motherfuckin’ elephant.” OK. Wondering who Gucci’s voting for this year? “Don’t ask me who I’m voting for / Cos I got all the presidents.” Gucci is the deep state.

Listen to the track here.

