Gucci Mane’s Star-Studded ‘East Atlanta Santa 2’ Mixtape Is Out Now

Gucci Mane is still locked up, but a real trap god doesn’t let that stop him from peppering the streets with product. And so Guwop drops his East Atlanta Santa 2: The Night Guwop Stole X-mas mixtape today with help from everyone you’d expect to be on a Gucci tape and then some EAS2‘s ten tracks cram collaborations with Young Thug, Waka Flocka, OG Maco, OJ da Juiceman, and Project Pat in with guest spots from Post Malone, Lil B, Riff Raff, 21 Savage, and Yung Lean. Stream the new project below, and check out our interview with the team who helps Gucci stay in the streets with new product right here.