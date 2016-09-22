Gucci Mane Is No Longer Under House Arrest

A few hours after announcing the details of Woptober, his second studio album since being released from prison, and dropping new track “Bling Blaww Burr,” Gucci Mane shared an Instagram video in which he can be seen cutting of his ankle monitor. It follows a post an hour before by his girlfriend, Keyshia Ka’oir, showing her and Gucci together at the club.It means that, after three months of house arrest, Gucci is officially free. “Free Gucci” is no longer a demand, but rather a proper noun. He has become Free Gucci.

Photo via Gucci Mane on Instagram.



