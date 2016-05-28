Gucci Mane Thanks His Fans In a New Video

It’s pretty wonderful that Gucci Mane is finally out of prison right? He put out a new song almost immediately after getting out of prison, and now has released a video thanking his fans. In the video, Gucci looks incredibly happy to be home, wandering around his house complex. He wishes all of us a great memorial day weekend, and a thanks for holding him down while he was in jail. With his release schedule seemingly back in plan, it’s a great sight to see the East Atlanta Santa look genuinely happy.

