Just a few hours after dropping Everybody Looking, his first full album in five years, Gucci Mane has put out the official video for “Waybach.” It features everything that the video for “Waybach” should feature from the Maybach itself to the shots of East Atlanta to, yeah, a model feeling herself up in time to Gucci’s lyrics.

Check it out below and read our interview with Zaytoven, who broke the album down for us upon its release, right here.

Videos by VICE

