Guns’ New Video for “Ricochet” is a Joyride Down Sepia Lane

There’s no point debating the spellbinding prowess of emerging indie princess Guns, a.k.a. 24-year-old Copenhagen-based Gunhild Jarwson Tekle. If you haven’t yet plunged into the dreamy, captivating universe that is “Ricochet”, just…don’t even bother reading the rest of this. Go play it now. Go!

The world is hungering for more after “Ricochet” – her first-ever single – glided its way around the globe. Its playfully spacey melodies drifted everywhere from Europe to the US to Japan, but we were first mesmerized by Guns back when “Ricochet” was featured on Vol. 15 of the Sound of Copenhagen playlist. Thankfully, her new video is every bit as breezily minimalistic and whimsical as the song.

The video does to your eyes what the song’s smooth simplicity does for your ears. There’s no flash, pizzazz or pretension and yet everything is charmingly quirky and nothing is quite what it seems. Also, we bet you’ve never seen noodles slurped in sepia– a strangely intriguing experience you’ll be glad to have had after watching this.

Currently, Guns is finalizing more bewitching sound for our harmonic listening pleasure—to be released alongside “Ricochet” on her upcoming debut EP later this Fall.