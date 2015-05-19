PREMIERE: H. Hawkline’s Video For “Everybody’s On The Line” is a Bizarre Collage of Cool

Do you ever get really wasted and spend your entire night on YouTube watching muted videos with random music? One minute you’re just watching some video featuring a pile of kittens, and before you know it you’re watching footage from a high school drill team’s routine in the 70’s paired with death rock. You try and show your friends the mix, but they all just think you’re being weird and high so they can’t take you super seriously. But mixing and matching of “found footage” with chill tunes is pretty rad, and is kind of the feeling you might get when watching the new H. Hawkline video.

H. Hawkline is a musician from Wales who plays some of the strangest sounding pop around. His new video for “Everybody’s On The Line” has multiple elements you might see in different videos collaged together to create a very unique viewing experience. The most jarring or obvious of which there are three drawn figures who look like they’d be some installation at The New Museum. The second H. Hawkins hops in his car to drive, we go into a picture-in-picture view of what it’s like in his car, driving around town while the track wrings out its twangy cords, his voice relaxed and soothing. Lyrics pop up so when you’re playing this on your phone in your car, you can sing along with it.

H Hawkline’s record In The Pink Of Condition is now available via Heavenly Recordings.