Hailey Wojcik’s Stop-Motion Video for “Dog vs. Man” Is a Puppy-Filled Pop Delight

Hailey Wojcik won our hearts earlier this year with her whimsical, poppy Book of Beasts EP, but she’s really outdone herself with her latest effort, a self-animated stop-motion video for the light, bluesy “Dog V. Man.” As her knowing whisper sings out snippets of Wojcik’s surreal poetry, her characters share a cozy, boozy night in watching Youtube videos and nipping whiskey, the shades of Netflix and chill brightened by cameos from some ridiculously adorable canines.

Book of Beasts is out now on Wiener Records/Blood Bunny Records and available here; watch Hailey’s DIY stop-motion video for “Dog V. Man” below (complete with adorable tiny whiskey bottle, cute doggy videos, and a bit of cheeky puppet sex).