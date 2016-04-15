In Things We Already Knew, People Who Buy Vinyl Don’t Actually Listen to It



Photo courtesy of Clay Rossner

Alright boys and girls, dust off your dad’s old record player, head to your closest Urban Outfitters and purchase that Black Keys record you’ve wanted “like forever” but don’t actually play it, oh God no don’t do that. With vinyl sales spiking over the past couple of years, BBC recently did a study to see if people are actually listening to their Carly Rae Jepsen records and it looks like only half of them do.

Videos by VICE

According to the study, only 41 percent of people who buy vinyl have a turntable but don’t use it. 52 percent have a turntable that they use and a whopping seven percent that don’t even own a record player to, you know, play vinyl records. So to put that in lay man’s terms, millennials don’t actually listen to them as evidenced by this quote from one participant; “I have vinyls in my room but it’s more for decor. I don’t actually play them…. It gives me the old-school vibe. That’s what vinyl’s all about.” Which is just a lengthy way of saying everyone listens to Spotify instead.

Byron Yan doesn’t listen to his second pressing of Fall Out Boy’s ‘From Under The Cork Tree.’ Follow him on Twitter.