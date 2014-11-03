An Invasively Close Up Look at Halloween in London

​Growing up in Spain, my experience of Halloween was always different to how people celebrated on TV. In the US, it seemed that every single family in every single state would forsake their child’s higher education to fund a supply of animatronic goblins. In the UK, it looked like people splashed fake blood on their faces and saturated their insides with beer.

So this year – the first time that I’ve been able to enjoy Halloween in London – I decided to take my camera out and capture everything I’d never seen before.

See more of Geray’s work on his ​website.