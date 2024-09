Halsey’s quest to dominate pop music isn’t going to stop anytime soon. At Australia’s Triple J radio station, Halsey came through to cover one of Bieber’s top hits from Purpose, “Love Yourself.” Except Halsey wouldn’t be content with just dishing out the same song Bieber wrote. Instead Halsey came with some real purpose, and switched up “Love Yourself” to “Fuck Yourself,” giving the song a way harder edge than originally seen.