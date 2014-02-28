Hanging Out in President Yanukovych’s Mansion

As protesters in central Kiev took over the parliament building on Saturday, others headed to President Yanukovych’s highly controversial private estate of Mezyhrhrya, just outside the city.

The estate, half the size of Monaco, cost hundreds of millions of dollars to construct, much of it coming from embezzlement and corruption, and had long been in the protesters’ sights. The average monthly salary for an Ukrainian citizen is around 200 Euros [about £160], so their President’s opulent lifestyle was a constant slap in the face that could not be ignored.

VICE News went along with thousands of curious Ukrainians to take a look and walk around Yanukovych’s house, like a kleptocrat’s version of Cribs.

