Hannah Diamond Released A Cute Song, Sounds Like Heartstrings Pining for the Idea of Forever

I’ve been fascinated with PC Music member Hannah Diamond for the last year. Her early tracks – songs like “Pink and Blue” and “Attachment” – sound like lullabies, the sound of kiss-chase and passing notes around a classroom. Listening to them is like waking up in a stranger’s bed, feeling warm and content, also suffocated by armies of teddy bears and tasseled pillows, unable to breathe under all the kitsch.

While most of the attention surrounding PC Music has turned toward fizzy-drink popstar QT, a dealer who can dole out sugar rushes called SOPHIE, and the label’s de-facto head boss A.G Cook, now it’s time for Hannah to reclaim the spotlight.

Videos by VICE

“Every Night”, released this morning, builds on the crushing sounds of Hannah’s previous work without the awkwardness – where other songs felt like drafted Tumblr entries meant for Hannah’s eyes only, today’s release is bold, confident, reaching for something that seems very possible. “Every Night” is the moment when you smile at someone, they grin back at you, you feel both smiles ruminating around your being, then you leave to go home. I guess this is the sound of becoming completely enamoured.

