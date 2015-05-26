VICE
Hanni El Khatib Will Kick Your Ass at DDR in the Video for “Melt Me”

Hanni El Khatib wants you to come over and melt him like an ice cream cone on the street. The rising L.A. songwriter with a soft spot for Elvis and Dance Dance Revolution seems like a pretty down dude in this video of arcade shenanigans for “Melt Me,” directed by Simon Cahn. The rising garage-rocker took the main stage at Sasquach yesterday alongside Kendrick Lamar, Future Islands and Schoolboy Q. Watch the video premiere below as well as a ridiculously charming acoustic performance of “Melt Me” featuring with the elementary school chorus at PS22 absolutely slaying the harmonies.

HANNI EL-KHATIB on TOUR
May 30 Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
June 5 Los Angeles, CA @ Natural History Museum of LA
June 9 Petaluma, CA @ Lagunitas Brewery
June 11 San Francisco, CA @ California Academy of Sciences
June 19 Bristol, UK @ Thekla
June 20 London @ Hyde Park
June 22 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
June 23 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
June 24 Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega
June 26 Paris, FR @ Solidays Festival
June 27 Utrecht, NL @ Festival DeBeschaving
June 29 Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
June 30 Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
July 2 Cluses, FR @ Musiques en Stock Festival
July 4 Bobital, FR @ Festival Bobital
July 7 Lausanne, CH @ Festival de la Cite
July 9 Gent, BE @ Dok
July 10 Liege, BE @ Les Ardentes Festival
July 11 Tours, FR @ Terres du Son Festival
July 25 Kansas City, MO @ Buzz Beach Ball

