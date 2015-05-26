Hanni El Khatib Will Kick Your Ass at DDR in the Video for “Melt Me”

Hanni El Khatib wants you to come over and melt him like an ice cream cone on the street. The rising L.A. songwriter with a soft spot for Elvis and Dance Dance Revolution seems like a pretty down dude in this video of arcade shenanigans for “Melt Me,” directed by Simon Cahn. The rising garage-rocker took the main stage at Sasquach yesterday alongside Kendrick Lamar, Future Islands and Schoolboy Q. Watch the video premiere below as well as a ridiculously charming acoustic performance of “Melt Me” featuring with the elementary school chorus at PS22 absolutely slaying the harmonies.

