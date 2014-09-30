Happyness is That Middle Ground Between Smashing Pumpkins & a Drone Track

The beginning of “Montreal Rock Band Somewhere” feels like a Gish or Siamese Dream outtake; the circular nature of the bass-line, the heartfelt, reverb-y clean guitars, and the breath-y, low-in the mix vocals. Never really building to a climax, the drone-y nature of the Happyness track serves them well, and the video, which is basically a tripped out visual of Jesus on loop, makes it’s debut below. Catch them on the road in October, including at CMJ. Dates are below.

HAPPYNESS on TOUR

Oct 2 – Manchester Deaf Institute – Manchester, U.K *

Oct 5 – The Parish – Huddersfield, U.K

Oct 6 – Broadcast – Glasgow, U.K *

Oct 8 – Thekla – Bristol, U.K *

Oct 9 – Norwich Sound & Vision Festival, Norwish, U.K

Oct 10 – Islington Assembly Hall – London, U.K *

Oct 11 – Twisterella Festival – Middlesbrough, U.K

Oct 12 – Woolpack – York, U.K

Oct 14 – Rocking Chair – Sheffield, U.K

Oct 15 – Hare & Hounds – Birmingham, U.K

Oct 17 – The Cookie – Leicester, U.K

Oct 18 – Cardiff Swan Fest – Cardiff, U.K

Oct 21 (4.20pm) – Baby’s All Right – TAYF Showcase

Oct 21 (8pm) – WFUV Showcase – Rockwood

Oct 22 (6.15pm) – Kanine Records – Collide Mag

Oct 22 (9.30pm) – NME Showcase – Glasslands

Oct 23 (4pm) – Rough Trade In Store

Oct 24 (2.30pm) – Missing Piece – Rockwood

Oct 24 (8.40pm) – Panache Showcase – Baby’s All Right

Oct 25 (2.30pm) – Flavorpill/ Panache – Cake Shop