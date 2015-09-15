Check Out Harrison Brome’s Seductive Video for “Pools” (NSFW)

With a furrowed brow and a voice rich like a nice glass of pinot noir, this Vancouver 19 year old slides in like the lovechild of Josef Salvat and James Blake. “Pools” is his latest slowburn, a slip of a song that doesn’t dare cross three minutes, yet still leaves its mark all the same—not least because of this black and white video (premiering above)—which takes the title quite literally and features a lithe lady swimming in, yes, pools.

“‘Pools’ is about a previous relationship that didn’t last, but our chemistry was hard to forget — it was often times euphoric,” explains Brome. “I tried my best to draw upon sounds and lyrics that best conveyed that feeling at the time.”

It’s seductive stuff, building on the online buzz accrued by his previous two heartwrenching sophistico-soul-pop cuts “Midnight Island” and “Fill Your Brains.” Slow and steady sure will make you wet. Take a dip.