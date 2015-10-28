Have You Guys Ever Seen This Video of Drake Reading ‘The Big Butt Book’?

In 2010, Drake was my hero. In the midst of his press run for his debut album Thank Me Later I wanted nothing more than to achieve his level of affluence and indulge in his harem of beautiful women. One woman in particular that seemed to strike my fancy was his former lover Maliah. While my colder-hearted friends ridiculed Drake for dying at the hands of Mavado for trying to find her love, I understood the reasoning behind his sacrifice. Drake likes butts, a fact that we can all appreciate while watching this USTREAM of Drake reading one of his favourite books: The Big Butt Book. Now, five years later after an inappropriate office party conversation about bums, I would now like to share a saved video with you all.

Let us indulge in this very special capsule of time at the two and half minute mark. A time when Drake was still telling Maliah “I’m on fire she should work tonight.” A time when you could visit Drake’s house and be entertained by this perfect coffee table book. A time when I still used Firefox and realized how efficient their bookmarking system was, because I really shouldn’t have been able to find this so easily. Most importantly, this was a time that we can look back on to see the growth and beginning for Drake’s public affection for BBW.

