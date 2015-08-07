Party 70s Style (Sniff Sniff) with the Trailer for Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger’s HBO Drama ‘Vinyl’

Maybe sometimes you keep yourself awake at night and cry knowing you’ll never be able to do coke in the 70s off of a record-shaped coffee table. It sucks, and it’s a bummer. Luckily, Martin Scorcese will help approximate that experience with his new HBO television series, Vinyl. The show is co-created by him, Mick Jagger, and Terence Winter, and it debuts in 2016. The show will capture the point of view of Richie Finestra (played by Bobby Cannavale), a record label exec who most assuredly does a ton of cocaine and probably puts out quality music. He’s joined by Olivia Wilde, Ray Romano, Ato Essandoh, Max Casella, P.J. Byrne, J.C. MacKenzie, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Juno Temple, Jack Quaid, James Jagger and Paul Ben-Victor to round out a crazy cast to take you where you’ve never been before. Rock and roll!