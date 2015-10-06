Hear “Abode”, Szjerdene’s Stirring New Track with Lapalux

East London born vocalist Szjerdene has been a pleasing fixture in electronic music over the last three years, featuring on Bonobo’s The North Borders back in 2013 and popping up all over the place with co-writes and guest features. But now, she’s got her sights fixed on her solo project, and “Abode” is the fourth track to drop from her forthcoming Paragon EP.

Produced with shifting textures by Essex beatmaker Lapalux, “Abode” a tidal wave of a track, that hits land about halfway through and bursts into a fizzy eruption of earthly vocals and thudding computerised drums, managing to sound as organic as it does electronic. Szjerdene says of the track:

Videos by VICE

“‘Abode’ describes an account of an out of body experience where you witness the evolved you. Never a finished product, merely a project. In this current state you realise that you are a ‘Paragon’ of your own virtue.”

Listen exclusively on Noisey below:

Szjerdene’s Paragon EP is out on Nov 6.