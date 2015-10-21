Hear Devontee and Joey Badass Rap Over a Pretty Ricky Sample for “Godspeed”

Showing early promise with his versatile production and barrel-chested cadence on 2014s self-titled mixtape, it seems like Devontée is settling into his role as one of Toronto’s premier rappers quite nicely with recent mixtape District Vibe. Featuring 14 tracks, the project is almost entirely produced by the rapper, but one standout is the Joey Bada$$-featured “Godspeed.” While initially jarring hearing both trace their hardships from suicide to police shootings over a slurred and chopped sample of Pretty Ricky’s “Grind With Me,” it only further showcases the off-kilter ear and talent of the gravel-voiced giant.

If you haven’t already please listen to District Vibe here.

Jabbari Weekes is a Noisey Canada Staff Writer/HBK in his prime. Follow him on Twitter