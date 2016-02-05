Hear Major Lazer, Katy B and Craig David Team Up for a Strangely Sentimental Club Ballad

There’s a million ways this collaboration could have sounded, and it just so happens that it’s a strangely sentimental club ballad, a real gooey duet – two parts reggaeton slowjam, one part Shakespeares Sister, and one part “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

It’s like you can almost see the melodramatic drummer smashing both toms simultaneously as the rain pours down, water splashing off the drum skins, Katy B and Craig David out on the streets professing their love for each other into oncoming traffic, in a Breakfast at Tiffany’s-esque downpour, onlooking taxi drivers paused and swaying with their lighters in the air. Listen below, if your dear heart can handle it.