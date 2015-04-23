Watch Richard Russell and Lee Scratch Perry Paint Vinyl in the Debut Video from RLR

Richard Russell has already permeated your life with music. Since 1991, he’s been the owner of arguably the UK’s finest independent record label, XL Recordings. He’s got a colourful history in hardcore and rave. He co-produced music for Bobby Womack, Gil Scott-Heron, Damon Albarn, and most recently, Ibeyi. And that all just taps the surface.

Cut to present day, he’s dropped the first track from his new RLR project, “I Am Paint”, and needless to say: it’s pumping. The track is an electronic collage of grimey synths, fat distorted kick drums, rave side glances, a slow stomping beat, and a healthy dose of the legendary Lee Scratch Perry (above). Noisey are premiering the video below.

Videos by VICE

One of the most interesting quirks about this track is how to get your hands on it. 250 copies of the 12″ have been pressed, and each cover has been hand and foot painted by Lee and Richard, the video showing the night they spent doing it. But you can’t just draw some cash or milk your Paypal on Discogs for a copy of this. The only way to get RLR’s “I Am Paint” is via a system of bartering. You need to make something, anything, original and send it to them – your vinyl will arrive in return. So get your crayons out, lads, it’s time to get fluroescent.

Send your bartering chips to:

Residence La Revolution, PO Box 68452, London W11