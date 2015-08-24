Hear Two Peppy Outtakes from the Pains of Being Pure at Heart

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart singer/guitarist Kip Berman just announced on Twitter that he’d found a box of demos from the sessions leading up to the New York quintet’s 2014 jangle pop nugget Days of Abandon. He slid two of them on Soundcloud, and they’re keepers. The first is an impossibly peppy dance pop number ironically called “Hell” that recalls Night Falls Over Kortedala era Jens Lekman or else peak Saint Etienne. The second is called “A Light,” and it trades the manic energy of “Hell” for a laid back, porchfront acoustic stomp. How did these not make the album!? Can we get a demos album? Listen to “Hell” and “A Light” below.