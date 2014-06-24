Hector’s Pets and Fletcher C. Johnson Hit The Road

Brooklyn-based rock band Hector’s Pets (who launched a music video on Noisey last week off their new album, Pet-O-Feelia) recently went on tour with Brooklyn trio Fletcher C. Johnson. They brought one of VICE’s favourite photographers, Brayden Olson, along to capture every moment as they blazed a trail of “fuzzy, lo-fi rock supersound” through the Midwest, down south to SXSW, around the Gulf of Mexico, and back up the East Coast to New York. One of the Pets, Adam Fithers, took some photos too. Here’s a big, steamy dump of all their photos from the tour.