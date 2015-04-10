Watch Heems’ Video for “Sometimes” Featuring Hannibal Buress and Eric Andre

There’s a lot of cutting social commentary on race and societal perceptions of skin color in Heems’ new video for “Sometimes.” And it’s all important and significant to the conversation. …But at the same time, nearly a fourth of the video is devoted to a staredown between Hannibal Buress and a whitefaced Eric Andre that we cannot stop laughing at. Buress has those dead comedy eyes that allow him to do absolutely nothing and still be the funniest man on Earth. Maybe not to Bill Cosby, but to everyone else. And Andre… well, Andre is in whiteface. So go ahead watch the video, and feel completely guilty for having a giggle fit through this important cultural dialogue.

“Sometimes” is off of Heems’ album Eat Pray Thug. We talked to the Das Racist member about it last month.