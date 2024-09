Here Are the Full Credits from Frank Ocean’s ‘Endless’

Stills via Endless on Apple Music

Last night, Frank Ocean released a 45-minute visual album on Apple Music called Endless. It shows him building a spiral staircase, and in the background there’s an 18-track album. Both visually and musically, it’s quite an undertaking, and it involved a huge team beyond Frank himself, including filmmaker Francisco Soriano as director of photography and a cast of musicians like Jazmine Sullivan, Sampha, Alex G, James Blake, and Arca. The full list of credits scrolls by at the end of the video, along with some cool Endless graphics. Since they’re kind of hard to read, and we are masochists, we’ve written the whole thing out for you below.

Director: Frank Ocean

Director of Photography: Francisco Soriano

Production Designer: Thomas Mastorakos

Producer: Wendi Morris

Wardrobe: Rita Zebdi

Wardrobe Assistant: Henri Helander

Art Department: Paper Mache Monkey

Set Construction: TMG

VFX: Grant Lau

Colorist: Brandon Chavez

Sound Mixer: Caleb Laven

1st AC: Keith Ferreira

Editor: Francisco Soriano

Assistant Editor/ DIT: Taj Francois

Sound Designer: Maarten Hofmeijer, Brent Kiser

“Device Control” (W. Tilmans)

Synthesizers: Tim Knapp and Kyle Combs

Drum Programming: Tim Knapp and Kyle Combs

Drums: Rosie Slater

Recorded at Wolfgang’s Home. Grafica Maiadouro and Studio G, Brooklyn

“Alabama” (F. Ocean)

Piano: Frank Ocean

Additional Vocals: Sampha and Jazmine Sullivan

Recorded at The Mercer Hotel and Capitol Studios

“U-N-I-T-Y” (F. Ocean)

Piano: Christophe Chassol

Recorded at Capitol Studios

“Commes Des Garcons” (F. Ocean)

Synthesizers: Buddy Ross

Drum Programming: Troy Moka and Joe Thornalley

Bass: Ben Reed

Additional Vocals: Rita Zebdi

Recorded at MSR & Capitol Studios

“Wither” (F. Ocean)

Guitars: Alex G.

Background Vocals: Jazmine Sullivan

Bass: Ben Reed

Piano: Frank Ocean

Recorded at Mercer Hotel

“In Here Somewhere” (F. Ocean, T. Noka, J. Thornalley)

Guitars: Spaceman

Synthesizers: Troy Moka

Drum Programming: Troy Noka and Joe Thornalley

Additional Programming: Frank Ocean

Recorded at MSR & Capitol Studios

“Sideways” (F. Ocean)

Synthesizers: Buddy Ross

Drum Programming: Noh Life and Joe Thornalley

Bass: Ben Reed

Recorded at Mercer Hotel, Capitol Studios and MSR Studios

“Deathwish (ASR)” (F. Ocean, T. Noka, J. Thornalley)

Guitars: Spaceman

Programming: Troy Noka and Joe Thornalley

Additional Programming: Frank Ocean

Recorded at MSR & Mercer Hotel

“Rushes To” (F. Ocean, T. Noka, J. Thornalley, M. Uzowuru)

Guitars: Frank Ocean

Programming: Troy Noka, Joe Thornalley and Michael Uzowuru

Recorded at Capitol Studio and MSR Studios

“At Your Best (You Are Love)” (E.Isley, C.Jasper, R.Isley, O.Isley, R. isley)

String Orchestration: Jonny Greenwood

Orchestra Credits: London Contemporary

Orchestra Engineer: Graeme Stewart

Piano: Om’ Mas Keith

Synthesizers: James Blake

Cover of the Isley Brothers song ‘At Your Best (You Are Love)’

Cover Recorded at Abbey Road and East West Studios

“Mine” (F.Ocean)

Programming: Arca

Recorded at Abbey Road

AMBIENCE 001: “In A Certain Way”

AMBIENCE 002: “Honeybaby”

“Hublots” (F. Ocean)

Piano: Frank Ocean

Vocals: Jazmine Sullivan

“Slide On Me” (F. Ocean)

Guitars: Alex G.

Bass: Joe Thornalley

Drum Programming: Joe Thornalley

Synthesizers: Buddy Ross

Additional Programming: Sebastian

Recorded at Capitol Studios and MSR

“Florida” (F. Ocean)

Bass: Buddy Ross

Recorded at Conway Studios and Setai Studios

“Rushes” (F. Ocean)

Guitars: Alex G. and Spaceman

Backing Vocals: Jazmine Sullivan

Bass: Ben Reed

Programming: Sebastian

Recorded at Capitol Studios and Mercer Hotel

“Higgs” (F.Ocean)

Guitars: Alex G. and Austin Hollows

Programming: Sebastian

Recorded at Hotel Bel-Air and Capitol Studios

Executive Producer: Frank Ocean

Production: Frank Ocean, Joe Thornalley, Troy Noka, Michael Uzowuru

Recording Engineer: Caleb Laven

Mix Engineer: Tom Elmhirst, Noah Goldstein

Assistant Mix Engineer: Joe Visciano

Mastering: Mike Dean

Creative Direction: Frank Ocean, Thomas Mastorakos

Graphic Design: Michel Egger, Kevin McCaughey

Photography: Thomas Mastorakos

Management: Three Six Zero

Label: Def Jam

A&R: Caius Pawson

Legal: King, Holmes, Paterno and Soriano, LLP

London Contemporary Orchestra

Conductor: Robert Ames

First Violins: Daniel Pioro, Sophie Lockett, Cerys Jones, Francesca Barritt, Laura Virtanen, Charis Jenson, Zara Benyounes, Beatrice Philips, Yuka Matsumoto

Second Violins: Galya Bisengalieva, Eboisa-Fleur Thom, Patrick Savage, Hannah Dawson, Jeremy Isaac, Gillon Cameron, Alessandro Ruisi, Emily Holland, Anna Ovsyanikova

Violas: Max Baillie, Ian Anderson, Matthew Kettle, Stephanie Edmundson, Asher Zaccardelli, Tetsuumi Nagata

Double Basses: Dave Brown, Billy Cole, Roger Linley, James Bersey

Music Preparation: Hugh Brunt, Daisy Chute

Cellos: Oliver Coates, Claire O’Connell, Brian O’Kane, Zoë Martlew, Kwesi Edman, Reinoud Ford

Special Thanks to: Tom Sachs, Nate and Grady

