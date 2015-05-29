A 14 Year-Old Dave Grohl Sent Fanmail to Fugazi’s Ian MacKaye

Once someone achieves a certain level of fame they start to become disassociated with normal human behaviour, such as shitting and being young once. So when a cultural artefact surfaces and proves that yes, in fact, Ryan Gosling used to be a child who did the chicken dance in Hammer pants, and at one stage Green Day were a band who only played shows to an empty high school quad, we are collectively mind blown.

Most recently in Evidence Of People Being People Before They Were Famous People is this letter unearthed by Ian MacKaye of Minor Threat/Fugazi/small beanie-wearing fame, sent to him by a then 14 year-old Dave Grohl, before he became the Hall of Fame rock musician he is today.

As you can see in the image below, which Foo Fighters tweeted last night, young “David” is asking for advice on how to make it in the music biz and says things like “good thrash” and “THANX” –

Look what my hero Ian Mackaye (Minor Threat/Fugazi) just found: a letter I wrote to him when I was 14! Haha! pic.twitter.com/Ak8gxZz5m6 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 28, 2015

Bless Ian MacKaye and his habit of preserving literally everything that has to do with Dischord, because if there’s one thing that’ll bring us all back down to earth and acknowledge that yes, everybody shits, it’s awkward teenage fan mail from someone who started out young and clueless and is now one of the most recognisable musicians on the planet.

Did Ian MacKaye help out, or did he respond as he did when someone tried to tell him iced tea was a drug? Nobody knows, but here is some footage of a slightly older Dave Grohl drunk in Holland before a Nirvana show, because famous people get smashed and eat loads of grapes too.

