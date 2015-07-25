Here Is “Another Body,” El-P’s Contribution to the ‘Fantastic Four’ Movie Score



Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox

This month indie rap legend and Run the Jewels brother-in-arms El-P let slip that he’d been tapped to work on the score to the upcoming big screen Fantastic Four reboot. El’s cut was to play over the closing credits. This weekend we were treated to a premiere of the instrumental, titled “Another Body,” on Run the Jewels’ Beats 1 radio show WRTJ. The stuff that plays over the closing credits of movies is usually pretty tame—it’s literally designed to prompt you to walk out of the room—but this is El-P we’re talking about, and he brings his brutal, dystopic A-game over this hellish stream of laser beam synths and pounding drums. It’s bound to do fantastic damage to all the sleek surround sound systems it’s set to come pouring out of in the weeks to come. Stream “Another Body” below. Fantastic Four clobbers theaters nationwide August 7th.

Craig